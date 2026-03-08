Ex MP sounds alarm over stalled wells,desalination plans

Former Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves has express significant concern regarding the potential discontinuation or pausing of vital water security projects by the new administration.

Gonsalves said these projects were established under the ULP government to address critical needs for water stability and resilience across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Under the Volcano Emergency Project (VEP), he said the focused was on sourcing groundwater in North Windward, specifically in Tourama and north of the Dry River.

Gonsalves said it involved the construction of solar-fed wells intended to link into the national water network. At the time of the administration change, these wells had already been dug and tested, and pipes were in the process of being laid to connect them to surrounding villages and catchment areas.

He said under the Hurricane Beryl Project a similar initiative was aimed at enhancing water resilience in the Grenadines through the implementation of solar-powered desalination plants and additional wells.

“The importance of these projects is underscored by the fact that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has already begun experiencing water rationing and these projects are essential for “stability and security,” particularly as new hotels increase the demand for water catchments”, he said.

Gonsalves criticism stems from the observation that the new administration has already “paused or discontinued” numerous other projects and incentives from the previous government. A primary example cited is the discontinuation of a 5% supplementary income for nurses, which the speaker uses to illustrate a pattern of the new administration reversing previous commitments.

While Gonsalves expresses a “sincere hope” that the water projects are being continued, he raises the alarm that if they are treated like other discontinued initiatives, it would be detrimental to the country’s farmers and households who rely on these showers of blessing for daily needs.