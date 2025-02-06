SVG PM supports proposal for ALBA’s Air & Maritime Fleet

The Prime Minister of St. Vincent (SVG), Ralph Gonsalves, during the XII Extraordinary Summit of the ALBA-TCP, asserted, “We must continue to strengthen integration and cooperation.

We must work as best as possible with the multilateral system and advocate for peace instead of war.” Gonsalves pointed out that it should be coordinated with regional institutions such as ALBA, CELAC, and OECO to “build consensus in terms of the way of working.”.

Gonsalves backed Nicolás Maduro’s proposal to activate an air and maritime fleet for the Bolivarian Alliance.

