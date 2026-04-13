Gonsalves slams ‘toxic’- calcified’ prosecution system

Opposition Leader, Ralph Gonsalves, made a rare return to the courtroom on Monday, April 13, successfully securing bail for a teenage constituent and at the same time the appearance to launch a scathing critique of what he termed the “calcification” of the national prosecution system.

In a video posted on ONE NEWS SVG, Gonsalves said during the proceedings, he raised sharp concerns regarding the methods used by police and the Director of Public Prosecutions. He described the current system as “a bit toxic,” specifically targeting the 48-hour window in which charges must be laid.

Gonsalves argued that prosecutors often adopt a “maximalist position,” filing heavy charges like attempted murder before investigators have a complete set of material facts.

This practice, he warned, creates a systemic injustice because legislative amendments made in 1993 tightened bail provisions for serious offenses, often resulting in defendants being held on remand for months without the possibility of bail for charges that may later be reduced or dismissed.

“There are differences between different kinds of homicides,” Gonsalves stated, urging the prosecution to consider lesser initial charges to avoid unnecessary and prolonged detention.

Despite his systemic criticisms, Gonsalves emphasized his enduring faith in the judiciary, describing the courts as the provider of “the oxygen of justice”.

The teenager will return to court on April 20th.