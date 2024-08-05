Gonsalves Thanks Japan for Solidarity in Hurricane Relief Efforts

Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Frederick Stephenson, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency Matsubara Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Trinidad and Tobago, on the margins of the 47th General Meeting of CARICOM Heads in Grenada to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration between the two nations.

Most recently, the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have been beneficiaries of Japan’s contributions to the relief and recovery processes post-Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and Foreign Minister Stephenson expressed sincere gratitude for the showing of solidarity and support.