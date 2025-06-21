YOUNG VINCENTIAN MALES BEING ENCOURAGED TO TAKE ON LEADERSHIP ROLES

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves called on male entrepreneurs to become of the seeds of innovation.

His comments came at the opening ceremony of the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED)’s lead training exercise on Thursday.

Thirty-six (36) male entrepreneurs are taking part in the capacity building exercise, designed to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to advance their businesses.

Minister Gonsalves said tremendous investments have been made to foster an entrepreneurial spirit among Vincentians through the CED and through programs such as PRYME and On-Site.

The Finance Minister encouraged the male participants to be an example to other men nationwide.

Also giving remarks was Minister of Housing Hon Dr. Orando Brewster, who encouraged entrepreneurs to develop niche markets, ensure that their businesses are sustainable and focus on managing their finances.

The Housing Minister then challenged the men to become leaders and play a role in the development of their community. Delivering the feature address was Business Consultant Dr. Jules Ferdinand emphasised the need for entrepreneurs to create partnerships which can be of mutual benefit.