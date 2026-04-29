‘Be prepared to correct election mistake swiftly’: Gonsalves

Gonsalves Urges Public to Correct Election “Mistake” Amidst Economic Concerns

On Wednesday, Ralph Gonsalves, leader of the Unity Labour Party (ULP), called on the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to recognise the election of the New Democratic Party (NDP) government as a “mistake” that must be corrected “swiftly”.

Gonsalves framed the current political situation as a test of democratic responsibility, asserting that while people have the right to make errors in a democracy, they also have a duty and an obligation to rectify them at the earliest opportunity.

He argued that any doubts regarding the nature of this “error” were confirmed by the government’s recent interactions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He warned that the NDP is moving toward an austerity program that he characterized as a “wrong and dangerous idea”. According to Gonsalves, such a program would harm the poor, the working class, and the middle class by potentially cutting public sector jobs and keeping wages stagnant.

The ULP leader highlighted the “material condition on the ground” as evidence of the government’s failure, citing reports of citizens struggling to pay basic bills, graduation fees, and even securing routine electricity connections for their children’s education. He claimed that under the NDP, “ordinary people” are suffering due to a lack of empathy and poor policy decisions, describing the current economic state as “dead”.

To address these challenges, Gonsalves called for solidarity under the banner of the ULP. He reached out specifically to those who may have abstained from voting or switched their support to the NDP in the previous election, urging them to “realize that you made a mistake” and to be prepared to correct it whenever the next elections are called, whether “early or late”.

He emphasized that the ULP is the “only force in the country” capable of organizing the population to ensure the current government does not last beyond a single term. Gonsalves concluded by urging his supporters to remain “alive and alert” and to focus on the “main events” of national policy rather than being distracted by political sideshows.