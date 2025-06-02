PM URGE VINCENTIANS TO REMAIN VIGILANT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated that Vincentians must be vigilant as the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season begins.

In his address to the nation on June 1, Dr. Gonsalves urged citizens to remain focused and stay informed by following reputable agencies which will provide accurate information. “You have a duty and an obligation to your family to be better informed,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that with an above average season comprising 13-19 named storms, approximately 6-10 of which are expected to become hurricanes and 3- 5 major hurricanes, the onus is on Vincentians to address whatever vulnerabilities which they can and take necessary precautions.

” Know your own vulnerability to hazards, plan for yourself and your own supplies to last you and your family supplies for at least a couple of days, …you have an obligation also to be prepared, do not forget the elderly and those who are challenged. Remember to have enough medication and food supplies because these may not be directly available after the immediate passage of the storm…trim the overhanging trees, fix the loose galvanize, add hurricane straps to strengthen your roof,” the Prime Minister noted.

Dr. Gonsalves also urged citizens to store enough water to last at least three days. Businesses and Government departments to have a post disaster plan. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.