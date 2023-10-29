St Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves To Visit Nigeria, Ghana

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has been invited to deliver a guest speech at the Bells University of Technology of Nigeria’s 15th convocation ceremony on Friday, November 3rd, in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Gonsalves will deliver the convocation address on “African and Caribbean Technological Emancipation in Digital Space and the Global Drive for Reparation.”

The Prime Minister will leave St. Vincent on October 29th and proceed to Nigeria via the United Kingdom, arriving in Lagos on November 1st.

He is also slated to visit Accra, Ghana, on Sunday, November 5th, to meet with Ghana’s President.

H.E. Cenio Lewis, SVG’s High Commissioner to London, Mr. Shevrell McMillan, Press Officer Inspector Irwin Adams, and Security Officer will accompany the Prime Minister.

The delegation will return on November 8, 2023.