Man shot and killed in Choppins/Harmony Hall

St Vincent Police High Command Summoned to Meeting

Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has pledged to root out criminal elements and has summoned a meeting of the police high command after the nation recorded its 23rd homicide on Wednesday.

Following the death of Osborne Glasgow of Harmony Hall, the Southern Caribbean island has now seen five homicides in nine days. Locals have declared that St. Vincent’s crime problem equals “Huston We Have A Problem.”

Gonsalves, speaking on NBC radio earlier this morning, stated that amidst his optimism, he is also tinged with great sadness because he received a report on Wednesday morning that a male householder was shot and killed in East St. George as a consequence of a robbery.

Glasgow is the second male to die in a house shooting this week. Kezron Deshong, 26, was shot on Monday at a relative’s house in the Belmont neighbourhood.

Gonsalves extended sympathy to the widow and immediate family of Glasgow, promising to speak with the widow directly and assuring the public that his government would step up efforts to apprehend those responsible.

“I have requested a comprehensive report, not specifically about that incident, as the investigation is still ongoing. A full report from the leadership of the police force as to what we are doing and what we are additionally required to do. The commissioner is not in the country. He is overseas on business, but I’ve spoken to the Deputy, and I’m going to summon a meeting with the Deputy, Assistant Commissioners and, of course, the Superintendents, so that we can have not a prolonged meeting but an action meeting. That is all I will say at the moment, but be assured that there will be certain particular responses. We cannot allow a small minority—a tiny minority of criminals—to disrupt the peace and tranquility of this beautiful country. And I give my continued assurance.”

The police have mostly linked the disturbing trend of violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to gang activity. Perhaps this pattern is changing today.

In the wake of a mass shooting in Kingstown in 2023, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said that they were implementing innovative policing techniques while retaining tried-and-true procedures. They also urged people to respect one another’s right to life and resolve conflicts in a more responsible, civilised, and friendly way.

Friends described Glasgow as a calm and focused individual who was an electrical engineer with a specialization in the marine sector.