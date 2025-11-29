Gonsalves warns against political victimization

Former Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has cautioned against what he described as “disturbing undercurrents” of political persecution and victimization in the aftermath of the Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) electoral defeat.

Speaking in a post‑election address, Gonsalves reaffirmed his enduring commitment to his constituents in North Central Windward and to the wider Vincentian public but warned that elements aligned with the new regime appeared to be targeting his immediate family and supporters.

“Let us hope political persecution and political victimization being ventilated against my immediate family, and more importantly against workers and sectors, will not materialize,” he declared. “Be sure that political resistance peacefully and legally will meet any single persecution or victimization. Do not mistake the strength of my will in this regard.”

The former Prime Minister, who served nearly 25 years in office, insisted that while his party had lost the election, securing only one seat, the ULP still commanded a significant base of support with approximately 44 percent of the popular vote. He pledged to lead the opposition with dignity and resolve, promising that any attempt to “sell out Saint Vincent” would be met with firm resistance.

Gonsalves described the defeat as a “clutch of circumstance” but emphasized that neither he nor his supporters would bow to injustice. He urged Vincentians to remain vigilant, defend democratic gains, and resist any erosion of rights or freedoms.

“I will not yield to injustice or unfairness, nor to the selling out of my country this magnificent component of our Caribbean civilization to which I have devoted my entire life,” he said.

The ULP leader confirmed that the party would convene immediately to appoint representatives in Parliament and prepare for its new role in opposition. He assured supporters that the quality of the party’s work would remain “of the highest standard” both inside and outside the legislature.