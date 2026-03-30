Gonsalves warns of economic slump, refutes hospital delay claims

Amidst reports of a sluggish local economy, former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has raised alarms about the rising cost of living and domestic infrastructure delays under the new NDP administration.

Addressing callers who described Kingstown as a “ghost town” leading up to the busy Easter weekend, Gonsalves warned that the economic pressure on citizens is “ain’t yet felt fully” and that “more is to come”.

A major point of contention raised by Gonsalves was the progress of the acute care hospital project funded by Taiwan.

Responding to claims by the current administration that the project was delayed by eight months under his tenure, Gonsalves clarified that it was only four to five months behind schedule when he left office in November. He attributed that initial delay to international supply chain issues, labor shortages, and routine quality assurance disputes between the Italian consultants and the OECC contractors.

Instead, Gonsalves alleged that recent delays are the fault of the current NDP government failing to process interim payment certificates for the contractors on a timely basis. He challenged the government to publicly state how many certificates they have received from the consultants and how many remain unpaid.

Additionally, Gonsalves criticized the new administration’s plan to alter the hospital’s design by adding pediatric and maternity wings, warning that it would require new designs and tenders, cost at least an additional $40 million USD, and push the hospital’s completion date to 2029.

On a global scale, Gonsalves expressed deep concern over the impact of the US-Israel-Iran war on local fuel and fertilizer prices.

He announced his participation in a 33-leader initiative by the International Crisis Group aimed at protecting global food security by ensuring the transit of fertilizer and food through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.

He warned that without such interventions, the Caribbean could see severe hikes in fuel, electricity (VINLEC), and LPG prices, alongside devastating impacts on local farmers.