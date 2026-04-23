‘You ain’t see nothing yet’ Gonsalves warns citizens

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has issued a stark warning to the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, cautioning that a severe energy and cost of living crisis is about to hit the nation hard. Speaking on his radio program, Gonsalves warned that despite recent price hikes, the worst is yet to come, explicitly telling listeners, “you ain’t see nothing yet”.

Gonsalves broke down the alarming math regarding the nation’s energy costs. He noted that the fuel surcharge on electricity bills jumped by nearly 12 cents per kilowatt-hour between March and April, moving from around 55 cents to nearly 67 cents. For an average household consuming about 250 units of electricity, this translates to an extra $30 on their monthly bill.

However, Gonsalves warned that this recent jump is just the delayed effect of international oil prices catching up to local utility bills. While diesel is currently selling for $12.83 a gallon, the actual market price the utility company (Vinlec) must pay is closer to $20 a gallon. Gonsalves estimated that the government absorbed roughly $2.5 million in March alone to shield consumers from these real market prices, but he noted this financial buffer cannot last.

Looking ahead, he predicted that the fuel surcharge could surge into the 70-cent range by May, and potentially hit an unprecedented 80 cents per unit by June—a level never before seen in the country’s history.

The crisis extends far beyond the gas pump. Gonsalves emphasized that food prices are currently skyrocketing because of the intrinsic link between oil and agriculture. Producing, transporting, and storing food all require significant energy, driving up costs at every stage of the supply chain. He urged Vincentians to prioritize their needs over their wants and to focus on growing and eating local produce to survive the rough economic ride ahead.

Furthermore, he highlighted the devastating social ripple effects of the energy crisis. If families are forced to cut back or have their electricity disconnected, he noted, children lose the ability to use laptops and tablets, which will immediately trigger educational deficits.

Gonsalves directly tied the pain of this cost of living crisis to the current government’s fiscal policies. He fiercely criticized the administration’s plan to introduce a “homegrown” International Monetary Fund (IMF) stabilization program. According to Gonsalves, this IMF guided austerity will mean reduced capital spending, strict wage controls, and “labor market reforms” policies he claims historically harm the working class.

Implementing austerity during an already crippling inflation spike, Gonsalves warned, is a fundamentally dangerous idea that will plunge vulnerable, middle-class citizens straight back into poverty.

The Opposition Leader blasted the current administration for offering what he characterized as absurd and empty solutions to the crisis. He criticized government officials for casually floating ideas like a four-day work week or advising citizens to eat “giant African snake” rather than implementing concrete economic relief.

Contrasting the government’s approach with his own political track record, Gonsalves pointed to how he handled similar economic shocks in 2008 and 2022. During those crises, he reminded listeners, he introduced targeted fuel subsidies for minibus operators, subsidized staple foods like rice, increased the minimum wage, and strengthened the social safety net to protect poor citizens.