Gonsavles Pleased with Upgrades at Arnos Vale Sports Stadium

Ralph Gonsavles, the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, has expressed satisfaction with the $38 million budgeted for upgrades to the Arnos Vale Sports Stadium.

The renovations account for 70% of the budget, with six modern, up-to-date lights installed.

Gonsalves believes that the new lights will enhance the stadium’s visibility at night and during the day.

He also noted that the development of a three-story building for ICC guests was not enough to sacrifice the Party Stand, which overlooks the Caribbean Sea.

Despite delays, Gonsalves credited the 2007 renovation of the facility for the completion of the work required for the Arnos Vale facility.

He thanked all those involved in renovating the stadium, stating that this work enhances sports development in St Vincent and the Grenadines.