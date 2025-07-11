Gordon reappointed as SVGFF Technical Director

Reappointment of Mr. Theon Gordon as Technical Director

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) is pleased to announce that a new two‑year contractual agreement has been finalized with Mr. Theon Gordon, reappointing him as Technical Director.

Over the past several years, Mr. Gordon has consistently demonstrated exemplary professionalism, unwavering dedication, and outstanding technical expertise in his leadership of the SVGFF Technical Department.

His tireless efforts and strategic vision have significantly advanced football development across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The President, Mr. Otashie Spring, and the Executive Council extend their heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Gordon and look forward to continued collaboration as they strive to elevate the standard of football throughout the nation.

Under his guidance, the Federation remains committed to nurturing local talent, enhancing coaching capacity, and strengthening grassroots programs.