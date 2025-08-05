Gordon takes part in Concacaf workshop to shape the future of grassroots football

SVGFF Technical Director Serves as Facilitator at Concacaf Grassroots Charter Workshop in Miami

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) is pleased to announce that its Technical Director, Mr. Theon Gordon, was selected by Concacaf to serve as a facilitator at the Concacaf Grassroots Charter Working Group Meeting, held from 21st to 26th July 2025, at Concacaf Headquarters in Miami, Florida.

The high-level workshop brought together technical leaders from across the Concacaf region to collaborate on the development of the Concacaf Grassroots Charter, a guiding document that will shape the future of grassroots football across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

“It is a tremendous honour to represent SVGFF and to contribute to shaping the future of grassroots football in our region,” said Mr. Gordon. “This Charter places participation, inclusion, and social development at the heart of our game, values which mirror our own grassroots mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

“This workshop wasn’t about compliance, it was about co-creation,” he added. “We are building something that empowers every football community, from small islands to major nations, to deliver inclusive, joyful, and meaningful football experiences.”

The SVGFF will continue to play an active role in the follow-up phase of the project, including:

* Final validation of the Charter

* Regional piloting and application processes

* Ongoing support for other Member Associations seeking to enhance their grassroots systems

The SVGFF commends Mr. Gordon for his leadership and remains committed to supporting grassroots football development at home, and across the region.