Gorilla Rock – Explore the Hidden Gem in St. Vincent

The magnificent and scenic Gorilla Rock is tucked in the parish of St. Andrew, within the lush Chauncey highlands.

This unusual geological structure is a hidden jewel, buried inside the secluded bounds of Hope Estate, which has been owned and cultivated by the Phillips family for centuries.

Leonard Phillips is devoted to bringing this wonderful attraction to the attention of tourists and islanders alike.

Astonishingly, just 1% of the local populace has ever had the chance to view the breathtaking magnificence of ‘Gorilla Rock’.