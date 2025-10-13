Governance triumphs & campaign blitz ahead of elections

TEN DAYS OF BLAZING SUCCESS

The ten-day period, from Monday September 29th to Thursday October 9th, has been one of blazing success for the Unity Labour Party (ULP) on both the governance and politics. Remember, too, that good governance is good politics!

Let us present, first of all, the ten-day highlights on the governance front:

A hugely successful sitting of Parliament for the ULP on September 29th. On that day the ULP government passed five substantial bills covering the following: (i) The restructuring of the institutional arrangements to own and manage the modern port; (ii) the frame for the setting up of a state-owned company to develop, in conjunction with the private sector, the foreshore lands and adjacent seas in the old port area; and (iii) the separation of the regulatory functions of the port authority from its ownership/managerial functions.

The Flag-Raising Ceremony at the Financial Complex compound, on the evening of Wednesday October 1st, sponsored by the National Independence Committee, at which the Prime Minister delivered an inspiring speech of the highest quality to mark the start of “independence month.”

The Launch of the Cannabliss Festival at Victoria Park on Thursday October 2nd. Camillo, Saboto, Carlos James, and the Comrade, among others, delivered major addresses.

On Thursday October 2nd at the SVGCC, the commencement of the distribution of high-quality laptops to students. Orando Brewster and Ralph Gonsalves delivered important speeches.

On Friday October 3rd, Saboto and Comrade Ralph visited Venezuela officially: Saboto to sign the MOU on the two Venezuelan fishing trawlers; and Ralph to address a global conference on colonialism and neo-colonialism.

On Friday October 3rd, the laptop’s distribution continued at the SVG Community College (Divisions of Nursing and TVET). Camillo delivered an incisive address.

A well-articulated passing out parade of newly-trained police officers at the Arnos Vale Playing Field on Friday October 3rd.

Cannabliss concert took place at Victoria Park on Saturday night starring Beenie Man and Spragga Benz.

The signing at Sandals Resort, of an agreement between Sandals and the government, on Monday October 6th of a US$500 million investment for the construction of a 500-keys Beaches Resort (the Sandals family brand) at “private” Mt. Wynne. Adam Stewart of Sandals, Orando Brewster, Carlos James, and Ralph delivered excellent addresses.

On Monday evening October 6th, the Monroe University scholarship event occurred for 324 scholars who received scholarships.

On Thursday October 9th, Comrade Ralph delivered a public lecture on Rosie Douglas’ contribution to the development of the Caribbean, sponsored by the Dominican government.

The political highlights of the ten-day period include:

Internal preparation for elections in several constituencies, and nationally, by various organs of the ULP.

Red Limes in several constituencies across SVG, including Mayreau.

A massive “Glow Walk” in North Windward from Sandy Bay to Rabacca on Saturday October 4th. Nearly 5,000 persons walked along with the Amazing Grace Walters, ULP’s candidate for North Windward. Other comrades in the party leadership, including the Comrade, joined the Walk.

On Sunday October 5th, the North Central Windward Constituency Council staged a huge “Fun Day” at Black Point for children, students, parents, and other adults.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 11TH

On Saturday October 11th at 12:00 noon, the formal opening of the magnificent Ferry Terminal on Union Island, takes place.

An on Saturday October 11th, at Layou, the ULP juggernaut opens the pre-campaign with an expected massive rally focusing on “Labour is Working For All” and “Own the Future with Labour”. Several leaders of the party will deliver addresses. The Comrade will put us at the starting line: “On your marks!”

NDP LAME AND LAZY; STALE AND STUPID

Meanwhile, the opposition NDP is looking decidedly lame and lazy; stale and stupid. They were heard to be complaining that the ULP is liming and having fun while they are serious in presenting policies. What a joke! Nobody is paying the NDP any attention; so, they are griping. The NDP has no plans for the country; and it is running on empty. At the same time, the ULP is effecting policies that it has been articulating for years upon years.

The NDP’s “calling card” promises are easily rubbished one-by-one:

The NDP’s promise to reduce VAT by one-fifth will cost the Treasury $60 million per year. This is a give-away to merchants and supermarket owners; it will not reduce prices. This cost of $60 million will mean an inability to pay salaries to civil servants, teachers, nurses, doctors, police officers. One month’s salary amounts to $35 million. Already, the ULP government has dozens of basic good and services either zero-rated for VAT or are exempted from VAT; in the case of domestic electricity cost, 250 units per month attract no VAT; 90 percent of domestic consumers do not pay VAT; mainly the rich folks pay VAT on electricity above the 250 units per month.

The NDP’s promise to raise public assistance from $250 to $500 is hogwash. First, the public assistance (not poor relief) is not $250 monthly; it is $300; secondly, the monthly public assistance is only one item in a big package of special safety net measures including housing grants for rent up to 6 months; support for children of the poor; school uniform, school meals, school books and so forth. The ULP increased public assistance by 6 times since 2001 from NDP’s $50 per month to $300 monthly. Please note that the NDP has been calling for a reduction in the number of persons in the public assistance list; it would cut off the names of the ULP supporters; the NDP are a wicked lot. Note, too, that a too-high increase of public assistance directly will distort the NIS contributory minimum pension: “the NIS contributing minimum pension: The ULP, in any event, had an increase in public assistance on the cards for 2026.

The NDP’s promise to “reinstate with benefits” civil servants’ jobs because of the requirement of the COVID vaccine is bogus. Already, these civil servants, teachers, etc. have been reinstated and have been paid their retirement benefits if they reached retirement age. Does the NDP intend to pay over $50 million for their back-salaries? Tell us! Are they going to disregard the Court of Appeal judgement in favour of the ULP government?

The promise to pay one-month’s salary as bonus annually to public servants is fraught with problems. This amounts to $35 million dollars. Civil servants’ salaries were significantly reclassified upwards in 2007; before that year, the ULP government paid half-month salary as a bonus. But the reclassification exercise of 2007 and the additional perks and benefits placed the public servants, comparatively with private sector workers, in an advantageous position. Should other workers fund through their taxes, an additional perk of a 13th month salary to public servants? Further, this give-away will mean less scholarships for students, including for public servants, and other benefits for the working people and their children.

Generally, the NDP maths do not add up. They are desperate and no clue as to the running of government. Children and fools must not play with edge tools. The people cannot afford the risk and lurking danger of a NDP government.