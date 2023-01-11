5,000 extra laptops and tablets for students

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has acquired 5,000 extra laptops and tablets for schoolchildren throughout the nation.

On Monday, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, said 2,000 of the gadgets are tablets and 3,000 of them are ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 laptops which was made possible after discussions with the Taiwanese government.

The gadgets, according to Gonsalves, will arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a few weeks after being delivered from California the following week.

He added the following in regards to the tablets: “Similarly, under the Covid-19 Response Program funded by the Caribbean Development Bank – CDB, the additional 2,000 tablets will be purchased this year to equip incoming primary school students and replace broken devices across the educational sector.”

“We will keep working to make sure that technology is increasingly incorporated into our digital transformation strategy and that the next generation has hands-on experience with the latest technology,” he continued.

He said that the equipment would enhance the $1.5 million renovation to school computer laboratories.