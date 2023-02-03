Government of Belize Reaffirms support for Maya Land Rights

Belize says it would comply with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Consent Order and develop a Maya Land Policy.

The government reaffirmed its promise in “light of recent public pronouncements” following Michael Espat’s late-month declaration.

The Maya Land policy “not only gives protection to the rights of the Maya people recognized by our courts” but also “addresses the concerns of other Belizeans which underlay the statements of Honourable Michael Espat”.

The Maya Leaders Alliance (MLA) called Expat’s remarks on the Commissioner of Indigenous People’s Affairs “nothing short of racist,” while the Belize Progressive Party (BPP) criticized the disrespectful remarks.

The government said “finding an appropriate balance requires considerable deliberations both by expert consultants and the Cabinet sub-committee engaged in the process,” adding that it “does not agree with the characterizations sought to be attributed to Minister Espat’s comments but understands that they are driven by political and other agendas.

“Likewise, the government of Belize publicly condemns any racist language and fear-mongering in dealing with Maya land rights by any person or group and considers such conduct as damaging to the continuing process.

The government urges Maya leader organizations to avoid alarmist statements that could undermine this difficult process.

The administration hopes to unveil a draft Maya Land policy soon.

“The policy provides a framework for the development and implementation of affirmative measures to be taken by the government of Belize to implement the Consent Order as informed by historical court proceedings in Belize, international human rights standards, international jurisprudence, and existing national policies.”

Before adopting the policy, the government will confer with the Maya people, their representatives, and the public.

“The design of the policy is definitely the next stage in conformity with the Caribbean Court of Justice Consent Order,” it stated.

The CCJ issued the Consent Order on April 22, 2015, establishing that Maya customary land tenure rights are guaranteed under the Belize Constitution.

The Trinidad-based CCJ, the country’s highest court, also ruled that the Belize government had violated the appellants’ constitutional right to the protection of the law and that Section 20 of Belize’s Constitution gives courts the power and discretion to fashion effective remedies, including monetary awards, to enforce constitutional rights.

The Belize government will establish a BZ$300,000 fund under Section 20 of the Constitution to comply with the Consent Order to protect Maya customary land tenure.

