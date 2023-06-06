In the next months, the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands, and Physical Planning will cooperate with the Natural Disaster Management Project Implementation and Management Unit (NDM PIMU) to rebuild the Chapmans and North Union Bridges.

On Thursday, June 8th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. sharp, the project team will host a community meeting to inform residents of North Union, Chapmans, Lowmans, and surrounding communities about the projects.

Please make an effort to attend, as members of the NDM PIMU project team will be available to answer questions and address concerns. Hon. Saboto Caesar, Parliamentary Representative, will be present to discuss this project and other issues.