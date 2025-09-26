SVG Govt delivers $250k in payments to farmers

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to supporting local agriculture through a significant financial initiative, announcing direct payments totaling $250,000 EC to farmers who have sold plantains to the government.

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with Eastern Caribbean Food Traders Limited, facilitated the distribution.

This initiative represents more than just a financial transaction; it’s a strategic investment in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ agricultural sector. By directly supporting farmers, the government is reinforcing the critical role of agriculture in the nation’s economic development.

“Our farmers are the backbone of our agricultural economy,” said a ministry spokesperson. “These payments recognize their hard work and dedication to feeding our communities.”

The ministry expressed gratitude to farmers for their continued partnership and contributions to national agricultural development, highlighting the collaborative spirit between government and agricultural producers.

This targeted financial support underscores the government’s commitment to nurturing local agricultural talent and ensuring the sustainability of the farming community in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.