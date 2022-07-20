Gov’t and private sector partner to strengthen food security in SVG

La Croix Food Terminal Strengthens Food Security

Efforts to improve food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have been further strengthened with the launch of a Food Terminal at the former La Croix Palletization Plant in Marriaqua.

The Government of (SVG), through the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, in conjunction with Global Medic, Diamond Trust and local entrepreneur Mont-Gomery King, recently formed a strategic partnership to establish the La Croix Food Terminal.

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar noted that Global Medic became a reliable partner during efforts to provide emergency relief supplies to Vincentians affected by the La Soufriere eruptions. Global Medic, he said, is seeking to purchase an estimated EC$24,000 worth of food from farmers for local distribution every week.

In addition to providing another outlet for local consumers at the La Croix Terminal Market, Caesar added that the ministry intends to transform other palletization facilities into decentralized market spaces for the promotion of commercial activity among consumers, farmers and other entrepreneurs.

Kathy Rigby, a volunteer with Global Medic said the company bought 7- thousand pounds of locally grown produce from Vincentian famers in just eight hours, valued at EC$11,000.00. Rigby said the charitable organization is happy to support local farmers, help to provide healthy local produce and maintain relations with the Vincentian community.

Minister of Health and Parliamentary Representative for Marriaqua, Hon. St Clair Prince, in welcoming the operationalization of the La Croix Food Terminal, identified marketing as one of the main issues affecting farmers. Prince said he is pleased that the program will continue throughout the remainder of 2022, and later evolve into a permanent outlet for Vincentian farmers and consumers.

On its website, the David McAntony Gibson Foundation, which operates as GlobalMedic, describes itself as a registered Canadian charity that has provided disaster relief and life-saving humanitarian aid since 2002.