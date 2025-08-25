Govt distributes fertilizer to farmers in North Leeward

OVER 2000 SACKS OF FERTILISER DISTRIBUTED TO FARMERS IN NORTH LEEWARD

Local farmers receive organic fertilizer from the Kingdom of Morocco as part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s farmers’ support program.

Over 2000 sacks of fertilizer from the Morocco Agency for International Cooperation, were distributed to farmers in North Leeward at the Farmers’ Support office in Chateaubelair.

Speaking at the distribution, area representative Hon. Carlos James said the donation is part of the production support for farmers, “…we have to ramp up the production in our farming, we have to provide the support so that we can in fact ensure that food security is at the front of our agenda where agriculture is concerned. Coming from a constituency that is predominantly farmers and fisherfolk, we are providing the support and providing the necessary resources in place to support the economic activity and the production of farmers and fisherfolk within the constituency.”

Minister James thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for the nationwide initiative, noting that the distribution forms part of efforts to promote food security and sustainability in the country. The distribution took place on Thursday 21st August, 2025