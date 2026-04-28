Govt eyes wage bill in push for spending reduction

SVG Govt Push for Expenditure Rationalization

St Vincent Prime Minister Godwin Friday has indicated that the government will be closely reviewing the public wage bill as part of urgent efforts to stabilise the nation’s finances.

Speaking at a joint press conference with IMF officials, Friday acknowledged that the country must undergo “expenditure rationalization” to tackle its mounting economic challenges. To achieve this, the prime minister noted that the government has to “look at the big ticket items like the wage bills, pensions and subsidies” and confirmed that discussions regarding these major expenses have already taken place.

The prime minister’s comments came in direct response to the IMF’s economic assessment. During the briefing, IMF Mission Chief Sergei Antoshin highlighted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ public wage bill is currently high based on both the nation’s own historical record and international comparisons. To alleviate this financial pressure, Antoshin advised that the wage bill could be gradually reduced through “natural attrition and wage moderation”.

This intense focus on government spending cuts arrives at a critical juncture for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Dr. Friday outlined the stark reality of the country’s fiscal situation, pointing to a debt-to-GDP ratio that reached 113% in 2025. Without a decisive change in policy, projections warn this ratio could soar to 145% by 2031.

Despite the looming adjustments to the wage bill and other significant government expenditures, Friday assured citizens that the most vulnerable populations would be shielded. He stressed the need for “social consensus” to ensure that the burdens of economic adjustment and inflation are not disproportionately borne by those most at risk.

While spending cuts and wage bill management are on the horizon, the prime minister remains optimistic about parallel revenue strategies. He stated that the government also understands that productive investments in agriculture, tourism, and the blue economy will be essential to generating the growth needed to help the country pull itself out of its current fiscal predicament.