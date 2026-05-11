Govt offers ‘circus’ response to Grenadines water crisis

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has strongly criticized the ruling New Democratic Party (NDP) government for its handling of the acute water shortage in the Grenadines, specifically identifying severe ongoing issues on Union Island and Mayreau.

In a recent broadcast, Gonsalves accused the administration of offering a “lowquality circus” to the public rather than addressing the real pain and suffering of citizens who are currently without water.

Gonsalves took direct aim at the Ministry of Grenadines Affairs and its minister, Terrence Ollivierre, explicitly stating that this ministry—not the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA)—is the “first protocol” responsible for water delivery in the Grenadines. He accused the ministry of acting “without proper leadership” and characterized Ollivierre as being entirely “uncurious about this problem”.

According to Gonsalves, the government was caught “flatfooted” by the crisis despite knowing that a drought was imminent. He expressed utter disbelief that over a five-month period, the ministry failed to clean water catchment areas or organize proper transportation arrangements to deliver water to the affected islands.

The Opposition Leader emphasized that he had publicly warned the government about the impending water situation and the impacts of global weather systems at least five or six weeks prior, yet his advice went unheeded.

Furthermore, Gonsalves rebuked a recent statement issued by CWSA Minister Daniel Cummings and Minister Ollivierre, which he claims attempted to “save face” by downplaying the severity of the crisis. Gonsalves argued that while officials in the capital might have water, it is fundamentally unjust to tell the actual residents suffering in the Grenadines that they are “not telling the correct story”. In response to the broader regional weather impact, the CWSA has officially placed St. Vincent and the Grenadines under a drought watch.

Addressing accusations from the current government that his previous administration engaged in “micromanagement,” Gonsalves argued that resolving logistics during a crisis is simply what active leadership requires. He explained that a true leader must organize the necessary boats, fill the containers, and establish a clear distribution system.

Using a specific logistical example, Gonsalves noted that if a boat operator named Gussy refused to transport water because he hadn’t been paid for a previous trip, a leader would pick up the phone to resolve the payment issue, stating that this is not micromanaging, but rather “just showing interest and concern and you’re leading”.