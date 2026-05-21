Govt plans to dismantle Home Help Program

Political leader Ralph Gonsalves is sounding the alarm over what he claims are active discussions within the current administration to dismantle the essential “Home Help for the Elderly” program.

Speaking out against the rapid rollback of several initiatives launched under his leadership, Gonsalves defended the elderly assistance program as a highly cost-effective and critical social safety net.

He explained that the program currently employs 100 home helpers and operates on a budget of just over $1 million, providing vital daily assistance to 300 to 400 elderly citizens across the country. Gonsalves emphasized that the core purpose of the program is to care for vulnerable seniors in their own homes, which is especially important given the lack of sufficient institutional facilities to house them.

However, according to Gonsalves, the government’s financial advisors are pushing for drastic cuts. He alleged that advisors have explicitly warned the current administration that simply “slimming down” programs or relying on worker attrition will not yield the financial reductions required for their severe austerity agenda. As a result, the government is reportedly trying to identify full programs to completely close down.

Gonsalves also outlined a potential political scheme behind the planned dismantling, warning that the administration may attempt a rebranding maneuver to justify mass firings. “They going to close it down, call it something else. Fire everybody who on the program and bring in NDP people,” he stated.

The political veteran concluded his remarks by pointing out a harsh irony for some of the workers whose jobs are now at risk. He noted that some of the very home helpers who actively campaigned for the NDP are now coming face-to-face with the reality of the government’s policies. These workers, he observed, “now realize the pain and they realize the prospects which are ahead for them,” ultimately understanding the warnings he had previously issued to them.