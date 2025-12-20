POLICE STATION VISITS CONTINUE ON THE LEEWARD SIDE

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Immigration, Major the Hon. St. Claire A. Leacock, accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of National Security and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, continued a series of police station visits on the Leeward side of the island as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen policing operations and improve working conditions at police facilities.

The visits formed part of a structured programme aimed at providing the Minister and senior leadership with a first-hand appreciation of conditions on the ground at police stations serving Leeward communities. Particular attention was given to infrastructure, operational readiness, staffing realities, and the general environment in which officers deliver service to the public.

Also participating in the visits were Hon. Conroy Huggins, Minister of Fisheries and Area Representative for the Central Leeward Constituency; Ms. LouAnne Thomas (Ag.), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security; Commissioner of Police Mr. Enville Williams; and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, who has responsibility for Administration, along with other officers from the Ministry of National Security and the RSVGPF.

During engagements at the various stations, discussions focused on identifying priority areas for improvement, including building maintenance, workspace conditions, and operational support needs. Officers at the stations were also given the opportunity to highlight challenges affecting daily operations and service delivery.

The Ministry of National Security and the RSVGPF regard these station visits as a critical leadership exercise, ensuring that policy direction and planning are informed by practical realities at the operational level.