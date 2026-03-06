Govt pushes for Grenadines residents to return home

The St Vincent government plan to address the housing crisis, particularly following a period of “total destruction” in the Southern Grenadines, focusing on immediate assessment, the use of prefabricated housing, and prioritising returns to home communities.

The government has been working to reconcile discrepancies in housing lists, narrowing the number of displaced persons needing assistance from approximately 700 down to about 300–350. The Minister of Housing has been tasked with assessing who has not yet received aid and prioritizing resources based on actual need rather than politics.

The administration on Friday said it is addressing failures in a previous contract for 300 prefab houses from Trinidad. To accelerate rebuilding, they have made arrangements to pay suppliers who were previously owed money and are bringing in experts to train local workers in the specific construction techniques required for these homes. These houses are intended to provide a quick and affordable way for people to return to the Southern Grenadines.

Southern Grenadines MP Terrance Ollivierre noted that many previous “repairs” were ineffective, often leaving houses with a roof but no windows or doors. Their current plan involves working with identified contractors, assessors, and lumber yards to ensure full rebuilding that allows for actual habitation.

The administration views the return of displaced residents as essential for rebuilding the local economy and community. By getting people back into their own homes, the government aims to redirect money currently spent on rental assistance back into the local communities.

The government is investigating how previously earmarked “millions of dollars” for repairs were spent, as they believe the funds were not used effectively by the prior administration to put people back in their homes.