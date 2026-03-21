Govt trashes claim of Vincy students being barred from UWI classes

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially dismissed recent allegations suggesting that local students have been denied access to classes at the University of the West Indies (UWI) due to outstanding fees.

Hon. Terrance Ollivierre, Minister of Higher Education, addressed the matter during a briefing with the Agency for Public Information (API), labeling the reports as “absolutely not true”. According to the Minister, there is no evidence to support claims that Vincentian students are being barred from their studies.

“We spoke to persons in Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados, all the campuses, and even the students are perplexed and asking what is happening,” Minister Ollivierre stated. He emphasized that direct consultations with UWI officials and the student body across the region revealed no disruptions to student attendance or enrollment.

Providing a breakdown of the current financial arrangements, Minister Ollivierre confirmed that:

UWI Cave Hill (Barbados): Payments have already been processed and made.

UWI Mona (Jamaica) : Payments have already been processed and made.

Payments have already been processed and made. UWI St. Augustine (Trinidad): Financial arrangements are currently being finalized.

These statements directly counter allegations recently raised by opposition figures, who suggested that delays in scholarship funding were resulting in students being “locked out” of both classrooms and examinations.

Minister Ollivierre reaffirmed the government’s stance that higher education is a cornerstone of national development. “We value our students highly. We will do all within our powers to make sure they are successful in their studies,” he remarked.

Despite ongoing concerns raised by the opposition regarding funding timelines, the government maintains that it remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted access to higher education for all Vincentian students at UWI.