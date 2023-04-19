Govt says JUMVEA verified as legitimate second-hand vehicle dealership

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has noted an upsurge in issues faced by local Vincentians when conducting business with vehicle dealerships from Japan.

In an effort to mitigate against such issues, the Ministry wishes to advise the public that the Japan Used Motor Vehicle Exporters Association (JUMVEA) has been verified as a legitimate second-hand vehicle dealership by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan.

The Ministry wishes to further advise that individuals and organisations wishing to conduct business with vehicle dealerships from Japan do so via the JUMVEA website (https://www.jumvea.or.jp) to avoid any inconveniences.