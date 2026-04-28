Govt to aggressively enforce property tax collection

St Vincent Govt to enforce property tax collection

Facing a severe national debt crisis, Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday is taking aim at property tax collection, promising to crack down on abysmal compliance rates to boost government revenues.

Speaking at a recent press conference following the 2026 IMF Article IV consultation, Dr. Friday outlined the government’s strategy to turn around the country’s precarious financial situation. The national debt currently stands at 113% of the GDP and is projected to skyrocket to 145% by 2031 if the country continues on its current trajectory. To combat this, the Prime Minister highlighted property tax enforcement as a central pillar of his administration’s revenue-generation strategy.

Friday revealed to the public that the current compliance rate for property taxes is hovering at just 20%.

“If I say it’s low, it’s an understatement,” Friday remarked during the briefing.

Crucially, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government’s plan does not involve raising taxes on citizens who are already struggling with high oil prices and post-disaster recovery. Instead, the focus is entirely on aggressive enforcement of the laws currently on the books.

“Essentially making the system work without changing rates and without adding any additional burdens but simply enforcing it would be an approach that we will adopt to enhance our revenue strategy,” Friday stated.

By forcing property owners who are currently skirting their obligations to pay, the government hopes to generate much-needed capital to manage its massive debt burden without placing new financial strain on the nation’s most vulnerable populations.

This enforcement strategy aligns directly with recommendations and observations from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF team praised the government’s direction regarding taxation, stating that the IMF staff “welcomes the authorities’ ongoing work on reforms of real property taxation and progress with tax administration and collection”. The IMF further recommended utilizing digitalization to strengthen tax administration moving forward.

Friday said the tax enforcement is a necessary step in a broader, homegrown economic stabilisation program.