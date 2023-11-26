Govt to build Health Clinic in Redemption Sharpes

Health Clinic for Redemption Sharpes

The government is now progressing with its plans to build a health clinic in the community of Redemption Sharpes, located in Central Kingstown.

This initiative aims to provide residents with improved access to healthcare services, resulting in shorter waiting times. The money for this project has been secured through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

The Member of Parliament representing the constituency, St Clair Leacock, has put forth several appeals for the establishment of a healthcare facility in the Sharpes village, citing the significant number of its population as the primary rationale.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced the government’s intention to create a modern clinic in Sharpes.

According to Gonsalves, the establishment of a state facility is imperative for a community, particularly one of the magnitude of Redemption Sharpes.

During a parliamentary session in October 2022, Health Minister St. Clair Prince explicitly conveyed that the provision of a health clinic to the Sharpes community was not anticipated in the immediate future.

According to Prince’s statement, the healthcare service classification and services scoping report by the World Bank indicated that every health facility in the country had the capacity to serve an area with a population of 2,900 individuals. Furthermore, the accessibility of healthcare facilities in the country ensured that individuals seeking medical services did not have to travel more than five kilometres to access healthcare.