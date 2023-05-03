Govt will work with foreign firms to open gateway for skilled Vincentians

Minister of Labour Saboto Caesar in his Labour day message says the St Vincent (SVG) government intends to continue its dialogue with foreign entities to open the gateway for more skilled Vincentians to be gainfully employed abroad.

Caesar said this is in an effort to actively participate in the global labour market.

In the same light Caesar said the expanding Blue Economy will be attracting a cadre of skilled workers from the Caricom region and internationally, to ensure that the island have the requisite skill transfer to be able to harness the opportunities in the fisheries sector.

“Further, we have secured funding from the Government of Taiwan to facilitate skills set training that will increase the employability of workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”, Caesar said.

“At the Ministry of Labour, we are aware of the challenges that have faced our country in recent times. We confronted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects from the volcanic eruptions, both of which had significant impacts on our general economy and specifically, on our workforce”.

“Nevertheless, we remain resolute in our commitment to protect the rights and welfare of our workers. We recognize the role that the workforce plays in the development of our nation, and we are determined to create an environment that is conducive to the growth and well-being of all our citizens”.