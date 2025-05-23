Govts Prioritize Airport Taxes Over Travel Affordability

Taxed to fly

We hear the complaints time and time again – the cost of airline tickets in the Caribbean is too high. Travelers of all ages, whether for business or leisure have spoken about this issue at nauseum but who’s listening? Certainly not those in positions of power to actually effect real policy change with the stroke of a pen. Unfortunately for us the traveling public, governments across the region are quite satisfied with getting all their airport taxes paid upfront and it does not seem like this is going to change any time soon.

Despite all the evidence pointing to a correlation between increased passenger traffic, lower taxes, high demand, increased economic activity and surges in inter-regional travel, the desire and political will to do so is simply non-existent. Is this because we have simply resigned ourselves never to think outside the box? To subscribe to the modus operandi of “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’?

Take for example a quick online search conducted today May 8th 2025 for a flight on May 22nd/May 23rd on three different airlines:

Route: Barbados (BGI) to Antigua (ANU) one way, One Adult, Fare Class: Flexible with One Checked Bag (see screen shots)

LIAT 2020 – One Way Total: $256.70 USD with $136.70 USD of that being taxes and surcharge (53.25 %)

Caribbean Airlines – One Way Total: $246.70 USD with $126.70 USD of that being taxes and surcharge (51.35 %)

InterCaribbean Airways – One Way Total: $276.95 USD with $103.20 USD of that being taxes and fees (37.26 %)

While there seems to be some discrepancy in how the taxes and fees and published on these airlines’ websites, it is quite clear to all of us that the government taxes at airports across the region – in this case Barbados and Antigua is what drives up the ticket cost significantly.

Many have called for a separate tax regime for CARICOM residents for inter-regional travel which is lower and would encourage more persons to take trips to different neighboring Caribbean islands. One would consider this to be viable since owning a CARICOM passport would differentiate us from other International Travelers. I can’t help but consider the irony when our regional governments spend considerable time and effort lobbying International Carriers and Governments not to impose environmental taxes on air travel due to its negative impact on tourist arrivals but yet we seem to have zero interest in making travel more affordable for our own people living in the region.

I know the critics will say that the cost to maintain airports are high and therefore we have to pay the taxes. Of course our airports need to be maintained and integrating renewable energy on a larger scale is one way we will address this and ensure sustainability. But a broader conversation needs to take place on how we finance the aviation sector in the region. COVID-19 should have taught us many lessons about being self-reliant, self-sufficient and sustainable. We know that the model of low taxation in aviation circles works to increase demand and profit potential, yet it does not seem that those in power have the courage to go in this direction. We have a lot to think about.