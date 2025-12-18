Labourer Charged with two counts of Indecent Assault

On December 16, 2025, police arrested and charged Keith Charles, a 35-year-old Labourer of Barroullie, with two counts of Indecent Assault.

According to investigations, the accused indecently assaulted, a 13-year-old minor of Layou by rubbing her right thigh with his hands, she being a girl under the age of 15-year-old.

He was also charged with indecently assaulting a 15-year-old minor of Layou by rubbing her right thigh with his hands.

The offences were committed in Chauncey between August 29 and November 19, 2025. Charles appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Wednesday December 17, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted composite bail in the sum of $5,000.00 ECC with one surety and was ordered to seek the courts permission if he wishes to leave the state, he is to surrender all travel documents and stops signs were placed at all port of entry and exit.

He is also to report at the Layou Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6am and 6pm.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Family Court on January 13, 2026, for trial.