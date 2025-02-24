Dr. Walters Wins Endorsement as ULP’s North Windward Candidate

Dr Grace Walters North Windward ULP

Dr. Grace Walters, the administrator of St. Vincent’s Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, has been chosen by the Unity Labour Party’s North Windward Constituency Council to serve as the party’s representative in the forthcoming 2025 General Election.

Dr. Walters obtained this endorsement at a conference organised by the Unity Labour Party North Windward, which took place at Sandy Bay Primary School on February 23.

Walters stood as the sole contender in the internal party contest.

Montgomery Daniel, the incumbent member of parliament for the region, put forth her nomination, receiving unanimous backing from all delegates and the leadership of the ULP.