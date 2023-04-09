Grandmother, 2yro-boy shot to death in Vieux-Fort, St Lucia

2-year-old boy, grandmother savagely slain in Saint Lucia

A Saint Lucian family from Westall Group, Vieux-Fort, is overcome with sadness and rage after two of their loved ones were killed while sleeping last night.

Tara Joseph, 47, alias Lucess, was shot four times, and her grandson, Kentrell Joseph, 2, was shot eight times. Tara was proclaimed dead in the hospital, and her grandson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a family member, the gunmen utilized a chair to reach a slightly open window in the house from which they fired the bullets.

“I heard someone kick open the gate and gunfire booming.” “I didn’t want to open my door because bullets were popping,” said a family member.

He claimed that his cousin at a nearby residence yelled at him, accusing him of murdering his mother.

“As I entered the yard, I saw the youngster lying on the ground. “Those guys don’t have any heart,” a family member lamented.

Before shooting the two victims, the perpetrators walked inside another home of a relative of the victim, however the occupant of that home was not present at the time.

“If I were at home, I would likewise be dead.” “I’m glad I wasn’t at home,” the bereaved family member said.

Yesterday, Saturday, April 8, the presence of police officers at Vieux-Fort was not as evident as on previous days. The bereaved family members believed that if there had been a robust police presence, the tragedy would not have occurred.

In another incident, a young man from Vieux-Fort was shot and killed last night in the normally calm neighborhood of Cedars Heights.

Source : Loop News