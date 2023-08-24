Grandmother, 61, and her 24yro husband planning to have first baby together

Grandmother, 61, who married a man 37 YEARS her junior reveals the couple is now planning to have their first baby together (but her EIGHTH) via surrogacy – after attempts to conceive naturally failed because of her age

Quran McCain and his wife, Rome, Georgia mother-of-seven Cheryl McGregor, met in 2012 while working at Dairy Queen when he was 15.

But romance didn’t develop till later. They lost touch but reconnected in 2020 when caregiver Quran noticed Cheryl working as a convenience shop cashier.

They started dating immediately after sparks soared. After getting married last year, they want to grow their family.

Although Cheryl has seven children and 17 grandchildren, the pair said they ‘believe they deserve children of their own.’

“We got married in September 2021, and it’s been a few months since we’re ready to start a family,” Quran said.

Cheryl is 61 and has seven children and 17 grandchildren, but we want our own. Cheryl’s age prevented them from getting pregnant, so they turned to surrogacy or adoption.

Quran said, ‘We prefer surrogacy, but we have seen a lot of individuals mired in legal issues even after the child is born.

We need a nice surrogate who will sign a contract to not touch the child after birth. We don’t want someone to have a baby for us for money; we’re not wealthy.

Adoption is seeking for a multiracial baby so the infant can say, “I have half black and half white parents,” and feel like we are his genuine parents.

‘Both of Cheryl’s daughters underwent hysterectomies in the last few years, else they would have been the closest to biological children.’

Since Cheryl is older than Quran, they want him to raise his child alone. ‘We realise that I may not be there as long as Quran is but I have faith in him,’ Cheryl said.

‘He can do it without me. He’ll be a good father and responsible grownup. I firmly believed he could raise our child well.

Our family supports our desire to have children, though they were initially hesitant for the same reasons.

However, five of my children now accept it and my mother-in-law and I make movies.

Cheryl and Quran say they have amazing chemistry and a nice sex life, despite him being younger than one of her kids and her being six years younger than his grandma.

After courting, the couple started sharing videos of themselves on TikTok, where their nearly four-decade age gap has made them viral celebrities.

Their small wedding was live-streamed on the app for thousands of followers. The pair created an Only Fans account for saucier stuff.

Cheryl and Quran don’t mind social media criticism for their unorthodox relationship. Quran said, ‘People on social media hate us, they claim I’m dating my grandmother.

I am not, she is younger than my grandmother, we are just another couple, love is love. A lot of hate doesn’t bother us. We’re still together, and that’s all that matters.

‘Whatever they say or do can’t hurt us. We feel terrible for them since we know their lies aren’t true. We’re happy and won’t cave to their criticism.

Cheryl and Quran’s unorthodox relationship gets them criticism on social media, but they’re unstoppable.

‘We are no different from any other relationship, love is love,’ Quran remarked. We still have each other, and that’s all that matters. Nothing they say or do can hurt us.

Quran stated in an interview that Cheryl ‘has a really young spirit, soul and heart.’ He stated, ‘I think the biggest mistake is that I’m using her or waiting to be included in the will.

We connected spiritually. We have a vibe that connects us in any setting. Cheryl added: ‘It’s different, it’s great, he’s extremely empathetic to me — I believe because he’s younger.

I couldn’t have that with anyone else, he’s very emotional and I’ve never dealt with that kind of emotion—they were all angry—but he shows me he cares.

He’s so amazing that I never dreamed we’d be together like this.

Source : Daily Mail