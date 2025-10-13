Greatest Birthday Concert – Yung Bredda turns 26

The Sea Lots community in Trinidad and Tobago reverberated with messages of peace, love, unity and celebration recently, as Steam King and “Greatest Bend Over” singer, “Yung Bredda” (Akhenaton Lewis) celebrated his twenty-sixth birthday with a free concert in his hometown.

The seaside village on the outskirts of the capital city of Port of Spain came alive to the sounds of a distinguished cast of top reggae, Soca and steam artistes, who all paid tribute to the young brother and delivered stellar performances, much to the delight of the assembly.

The stellar cast included: Black Royalty, Daniel Bless, Ziggy Ranking, Prophet Benjamin, Goungz Man and Zebullun, Mical Teja, Isasha, Ja Melody, Multi Symptom, Lady Lava and Flawless. Collaborator, friend and co-host of their popular “We Outside” series on YouTube, DJ Hotty (Jelani Hepburn) also presented Yung Bredda with a birthday present live on stage as their manager, Jesse “Optimus” John looked on proudly from the crowd.

Ahead of releasing new music for Trinidad Carnival 2026 and beyond, “Bredda” says he is giving thanks for all the blessings received in 2025. Speaking with Overtime Media at his birth-night concert celebration, Lewis expressed great appreciation for all the love and support he has received thus far and said it has gone beyond his dreams and expectations.

“I mean, we know we have to be intentional and we did have a vision of success that we worked toward over the past few years,” he said, “but when I look back on the year that just passed, I have to say it has been sooo much more and bigger and greater than we could have even envisioned during the pandemic time. Now, there are still bigger goals and even greater visions to accomplish, but when I stop and take the time to reflect and take it all in, it just makes me wanna cry with joy and pride and relief sometimes to see how far we have come and how much the brand has grown, to know I can support my family from this music thing I always loved and to see the love from the community and the industry and people all around the world.

“I really must give thanks to the Almighty Father for blessing me and keeping me safe throughout this whole mission and ofc, Manage/Optimus for believing in us and supporting us and rocking with us from the beginning to now. It’s been an amazing ride and dare I say, the best is yet to come!”

The live action began just before midnight and continued into the morning with comedian and host, Kerron “Sunny Bling” Sealy adding both comic relief and poignant perspectives as needed to keep the positive energy flowing true. Geron Woodruffe served as Production Coordinator and Artiste Liaison with Nicole Hendrickson controlling the live action as Stage Manager and Decor by Kirk Leighton and Rudeboy.

Having evolved from a social media sensation to a bonafide force in the global music and entertainment industry, Yung Bredda made his entry into the Carnival fraternity this year and became a finalist in the Calypso Monarch competition and runner-up in the Ultimate Soca Champion competition. Already a chart-topping, trend-setting, role model for the youth in Sea Lots and indeed, young people everywhere, he chose to bring his unique energy to his hometown this past weekend, celebrating his roots and giving back to the community that raised him and still supports and loves him, thus inspiring them to pursue their passions and stay positive despite challenges.