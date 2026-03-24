Greenhouse Lab SVG feeds over 50 homeless individuals in Kingstown

Greenhouse Lab SVG Inc. Brings Hope to Kingstown’s Streets with Compassionate Outreach

Over fifty persons living on the streets of Kingstown received a warm meal and a moment of care, thanks to the efforts of members of Greenhouse Lab SVG Inc.

The outreach activity, held in the capital city of Kingstown, saw volunteers distributing freshly prepared meals along with bottles of Island Sips water and footwear to individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship.

Managing Director of the Greenhouse lab SVG Nashika Hope says the initiative forms part of their ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and promoting compassion across the country. This aligns with Greenhouse Lab SVG Inc.’s mission to empower communities, uplift the vulnerable, and foster sustainable development through outreach, education, and social support initiatives.

Throughout the distribution, volunteers interacted with recipients, offering not only food but also encouragement and a sense of dignity to those who often go unnoticed in daily life.

She noted that the response from persons on the streets was heartfelt, with many expressing gratitude for the assistance.

The managing director also noted that the group plans to continue similar outreach programmes in the future, as the group works to make a positive impact within communities across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

For the volunteers who took part in the outreach, the message is simple — small acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference.