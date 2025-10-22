Greiggs Man Jailed for Smuggling Cannabis into Prison

Greiggs Mechanic Charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug and Introducing Prohibited Articles

On October 16, 2025, police arrested and charged Rivaldo Baptiste, a 25-year-old Mechanic of Greiggs, with the offences of Possession of a Controlled Drug and Introducing Prohibited Articles.

According to investigations, the accused, had in his possession eighty-four (84) grams of cannabis with the intent to supply it to another.

The accused was further charged with attempting to introduce eighty-four (84) grams of cannabis – a prohibited article, into His Majesty’s Prison. The offence was committed on October 15, 2025.

Baptiste appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 16, 2025, and pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced to three months imprisonment for each offence, at His Majesty’s Prison. Each are to be served concurrently.