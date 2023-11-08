Grenada: 37 year old man charged with ‘Child Stealing’

Child Adduction Grenada

The Grenada police, in a release on Wednesday, said a 37-year-old man was charged with child stealing.

Delon Gludd, 37 years old, a Carpenter of Thebaide, St. David, was arrested and charged by officers attached to the Special Victims’ Unit for the offence of child stealing by unlawfully detaining a female person ten years of age.

The offence was committed on October 28th, 2023.

Gludd was granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00 ecc) with one surety.

He was unable to secure bail and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison. The date set for the hearing is March 8th, 2024.