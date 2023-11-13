Grenada 50th anniversary website launches to help mark the milestone

Website launched for Grenada’s 50th independence celebrations

The National Organising Committee is delighted to announce the official launch of the commemorative website for Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations.

The newly unveiled website, is a digital hub designed to provide information on all things related to the celebrations. Features include an interactive calendar with the schedule of events planned to honour the historic occasion. Key elements of the of the independence celebrations such as the logo and theme song are shared to allow ready and repeated immersion in the spirit of pride and unity the celebration intends.

Designed with user accessibility in mind, the site also facilitates engagement with partners, sponsors, vendors and volunteers and provides users with the most current news and updates.

“We are thrilled to present the embodiment of the spirit of the celebrations – togetherness, pride, celebration – via this digital platform. The website not only serves as a repository for the history we make within this period but but also as a dynamic space to share our cultural richness with the world.” said Gail Purcell, Head of the Secretariat, National Organising Committee.

As part of the celebrations, citizens and well-wishers are encouraged to actively engage with the website, Social media integration will enable the global community to connect and celebrate together, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

To explore the website and join in the 50th celebrations visit www.grenadaturns50.gd.

For more information about Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations, call 438 5050 or connect with us on social media via facebook and instagram.