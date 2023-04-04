Grenada: Acute gastroenteritis outbreak, 345 cases reported in 3 weeks

More than 300 cases of acute gastroenteritis have been reported in the last three weeks in Grenada.

Dr. Shawn Charles, the chief medical officer, updated the public at Tuesday’s Post Cabinet briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that Grenada is experiencing an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis manifested by nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and watery diarrhea. Some people may experience fever and muscle pain.

In the past three weeks, a total of 345 cases have been reported, according to Dr. Charles, who notes that this increase in cases was first noted roughly three weeks ago. In comparison, 70 cases occurred during the same time period in 2022.

According to the CMO, all age groups are affected, but the most prevalent age groups are 1 to 4 years and 25 to 44 years. There is no discernible difference between male and female cases.

The majority of cases have been reported in the districts of St. George, St. Andrew, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, with the majority of cases coming from St. George.

The CMO reports that sample testing identified norovirus as the cause of the outbreak; however, rotavirus and E. coli, which also cause acute gastroenteritis, were also identified.

The disease is transmitted via the feces-to-mouth route via the consumption of contaminated food and water. It is also transmitted when contaminated hands or objects come into contact with the mouth.

Dr. Charles explains that while most cases of gastroenteritis are mild, it can cause severe dehydration and death in susceptible individuals, such as infants, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions that weaken the immune system.