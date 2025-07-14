Grenada to host annual dive & conservation festival

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the return of the Dive and Conservation Festival, taking place from October 25th to October 31st, 2025. Now in its fourth year, the festival brings together divers, conservationists, students, and marine enthusiasts for a week of immersive underwater exploration, environmental education, and hands-on eco-action across Grenada and Carriacou.

This year’s programme features daily guided dives at the islands’ most celebrated sites, offering participants the chance to experience Grenada’s thriving marine biodiversity while promoting responsible dive practices and sustainability.

A cornerstone of the festival is the ‘Conservation-Conversations’ speaker series, where internationally recognized experts, dive shop owners and local environmental partners will lead engaging discussions on marine protection, reef conservation and the future of eco-diving in the region. Students are encouraged to attend and contribute to these sessions as part of the festival’s goal to foster youth engagement in ocean stewardship.

“The Dive and Conservation Festival is a unique opportunity to promote sustainable tourism while celebrating Grenada’s incredible marine heritage,” said Shanai St. Bernard, Nautical Development Manager at the Grenada Tourism Authority. “By combining ocean adventure with education, we hope to inspire both visitors and locals to explore our waters responsibly and play an active role in conservation efforts.”

In addition to guided dives, the festival’s itinerary includes an opening night celebration, an east coast beach clean-up, educational nature days and a special dive excursion to ‘A World Adrift,’ the new underwater sculpture park in Carriacou. Conservation efforts such as coral restoration projects and sea turtle protection initiatives will also be featured, reinforcing the importance of marine preservation.

Mount Cinnamon Beach and Wellness Resort has been named the official host hotel for 2025, and several accommodation partners will offer exclusive promotional rates to festival attendees. Dive shops across Grenada and Carriacou will also extend special discounts to participants, further enhancing accessibility and encouraging locals and visitors alike to experience the islands’ extraordinary underwater landscapes.

“It’s critical that sustainability is not just a theme but a foundation of our tourism approach,” said Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “The Dive and Conservation Festival reflects our commitment to developing eco-conscious experiences that both protect our natural assets and benefit the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Our marine spaces are not only beautiful, they are vital and it is our responsibility to preserve them for future generations.”

The Dive and Conservation Festival continues to elevate Grenada’s position as a leader in eco-diving, marine conservation, and sustainable tourism in the Caribbean, building awareness, fostering local engagement and celebrating the profound beauty of the ocean.