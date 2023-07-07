Download Our App
Grenada: Attorney Celene Edwards found hanging at her home

Lee Yan LaSur

Members of the legal fraternity in Grenada have been plunged into mourning, following the shocking death of one of its female members whose lifeless body was discovered hanging from a tree in the vicinity of her home in the village of Café, St George’s early Thursday morning.

According to the information reaching the Grenada Informer, the young attorney-at-law, Celene Edwards, daughter of former Queen’s Counsel, Celia Clyne (now deceased), from the law firm of George ED Clyne and Company, was spotted hanging, by a neighbour just after 7am.

 

