Grenada: Belmont Estate chocolate receives international awards

The International Chocolate Awards’ America’s Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition 2023 has recognized Belmont Estate with three awards.

The Grenada-based estate produces a wide range of fine-flavor chocolates.

Its chocolate bars ‘Pure White’ won gold and ‘Creamy Caramel’ won bronze in the category Plain/Origin white chocolate bars.

The bar ‘Pure Grenada’ received a bronze award in the category Milk bars with an infusion or flavoring.

‘Pure White’ chocolate bar also got a special prize for “Self Made Cocoa Butter.”

Belmont Estate has expressed gratitude for the honors.

Belmont Estate’s history of growing cocoa dates back to the 1700s.