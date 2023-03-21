Grenada businessman charged with attempted murder a second time

The Royal Grenada Police Force says a businessman residing at The Carenage St George, has been arrested and charged with the offenses of Attempted Non-Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

This follows investigations into a shooting incident which took place at Grand Anse (Wall Street), St George, on February 7, 2023.

Von Cyrus, 27, has been on remand for charges of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition and other offences, stemming from a separate incident.

He was brought before the St George’s #1 Magistrate Court on March 17, 2023, where he was further remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

He will be brought back to the St Georges Magistrate Court on April 6, 2023.

Source : Grenada Police