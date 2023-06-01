St Patrick’s butcher charged with non-capital murder

In Grenada, police arrested and charged a man with non-capital murder.

Neron Chitan, 29, a butcher from St Patrick, was arrested and charged with willfully causing the death of Knoxford Smith, 36, a labourer from River Sallee in St Patrick, via illegal harm.

The alleged crime was committed on May 28, 2023, in River Sallee, St Patrick.

Chitan is expected to appear in court for the first time today at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court.

Source : Grenada Police