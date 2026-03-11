Grenada calls for massive diaspora homecoming

Grenada Calls Its Global Family Home with Launch of 2026 Diaspora Homecoming

Grenada has issued a national invitation to its citizens and friends across the world with the official launch of the 2026 Grenada Diaspora Homecoming, a landmark initiative designed to reconnect Grenadians abroad with their heritage while strengthening the nation’s future through the power of its global community.

Scheduled for June 21 to July 05, 2026, Homecoming will feature two weeks of culture, connection and celebration across the Spice Isle, bringing together Grenadians from around the world through a dynamic calendar of events, community activities and national engagement initiatives.



This national initiative is expected to draw Grenadians from across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and the wider Caribbean, including second and third generation Grenadians eager to experience the island that shaped their family stories.

The Diaspora Homecoming was formally unveiled during a press conference at the National Cricket Stadium, where stakeholders outlined a vision for deeper diaspora engagement and national development.

Spearheaded by the Office of Diaspora Affairs, the initiative invites Grenadians abroad to return home and reconnect with family, culture and country across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, strengthening the bonds between the islands and their global community.

As part of the launch, organizers announced the start of a national logo design competition, inviting Grenadians around the world to contribute creatively to the identity of the Homecoming movement. A dedicated Homecoming website was also introduced, which will serve as the central hub for programme updates, events and opportunities for diaspora participation.

Ambassador Terrance Forrester, Head of Diaspora Affairs, described the initiative as a powerful invitation to reconnect with the essence of home, stating, “We are extending a formal national invitation to Grenadians across the diaspora, and to friends of Grenada, to come home for this special occasion. This is about reconnecting with family and rediscovering the spirit of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. We are especially encouraging second and third generation Grenadians to come home and experience the country of their heritage.”

A major feature of the 2026 programme will be a national sustainability initiative aimed at restoring Grenada’s agricultural legacy as the Spice Island.

Senator The Hon. Roderick St. Clair, General Manager of the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA), announced plans for a National Spice Replanting Day, which will mobilize communities across the country to sustain Grenada’s iconic spice industry.

“Our goal is to plant up to 100,000 spice trees over the course of the year, with a major national planting initiative planned for 27 June,” Sen. St. Clair said. “Schools, community organizations, churches, volunteer groups and farmers will all play a role, ensuring these plants are adopted, nurtured and sustained for generations to come.”

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland, emphasized the critical role the diaspora plays in the nation’s continued development and global visibility.

“As a small island state, our greatest resource is our people, many of whom live and contribute from all over the world,” Dolland said. “If we are to continue building a stronger Grenada, it will require a collective effort that includes the strength, expertise and support of our diaspora.”

The 2026 Grenada Diaspora Homecoming is expected to attract Grenadians from around the world through a series of cultural events, community engagement activities and national development initiatives that celebrate heritage while encouraging meaningful participation in the country’s future.

Grenadians abroad and friends of the nation are encouraged to take part in the initiative and reconnect with the people, culture and natural beauty that continue to define Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Further information on upcoming activities and participation opportunities will be made available through the official Homecoming website.